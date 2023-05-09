Our Community Salutes South Jersey Ceremony

230509-N-WF272-1081 VOORHEES, N.J. (May 9, 2023) High school enlistees, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army retired Col. Jack Jacobs, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, pose for a group photo during the 15th Annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, part of nationwide Our Community Salutes program, held in Voorhees, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Our Community Salutes recognizes and supports high school seniors who enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation, and provides them with resources that aid in transition into military service. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

