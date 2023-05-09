Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes South Jersey Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Our Community Salutes South Jersey Ceremony

    VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230509-N-WF272-1081 VOORHEES, N.J. (May 9, 2023) High school enlistees, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army retired Col. Jack Jacobs, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, pose for a group photo during the 15th Annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, part of nationwide Our Community Salutes program, held in Voorhees, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Our Community Salutes recognizes and supports high school seniors who enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation, and provides them with resources that aid in transition into military service. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    TAGS

    CNRC
    Our Community Salutes
    #americasnavy
    NTAG Philadelphia
    RDML Walker

