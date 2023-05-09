230509-N-WF272-1049 VOORHEES, N.J. (May 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks to the media prior to the 15th Annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, part of nationwide Our Community Salutes program, held in Voorhees, New Jersey, May 9, 2023. Our Community Salutes recognizes and supports high school seniors who enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation, and provides them with resources that aid in transition into military service. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:40 Photo ID: 7788349 VIRIN: 230509-N-WF272-1049 Resolution: 3000x2110 Size: 2.2 MB Location: VOORHEES, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Our Community Salutes South Jersey Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.