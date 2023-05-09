A U.S. Marine assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group shoots an azimuth for a radar as part of exercise Katana Strike 23 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2023. During Katana Strike 23, Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 5th ANGLICO worked together to demonstrate proficiency in coalition joint-force planning, coordination, and execution of dynamic targeting in a maritime environment. Katana Strike is led by III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and showcases 5th ANGLICO, which serves as the central hub for conducting long-range communications between joint ground, naval and aviation units over multiple waveforms. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 02:11 Photo ID: 7787142 VIRIN: 230503-M-WM087-1365 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 7.06 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MIG Executes Katana Strike 23 [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.