III MIG Executes Katana Strike 23

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth Anderson, an aviation mechanic with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, salutes a pilot after finishing a hot-pit refueling for the F35B-Lightning II during exercise Katana Strike 23 on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2023. During Katana Strike 23, 1st MAW and 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Marines worked together to demonstrate proficiency in coalition joint-force planning, coordination, and execution of dynamic targeting in a maritime environment. Katana Strike is led by III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and showcases 5th ANGLICO, which serves as the central hub for conducting long-range communications between joint ground, naval and aviation units over multiple waveforms. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

