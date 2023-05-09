Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Music students see a military jazz ensemble for the first time Apr 28, 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    Music students see a military jazz ensemble for the first time Apr 28, 2023

    WINNETKA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kalia Jenkins 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the West Coast Jazz Ensemble of the Air Force, a unit in the 562nd U.S. Air Force Band of the West Coast, perform for an auditorium of students at John A. Sutter Middle School Apr 28, 2023. For many of the students, it was the first time they saw a military band in concert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kal Jenkins)

