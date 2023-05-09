U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the West Coast Jazz Ensemble of the Air Force, a unit in the 562nd U.S. Air Force Band of the West Coast, perform for an auditorium of students at John A. Sutter Middle School Apr 28, 2023. For many of the students it was the first time they saw a military band in concert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kal Jenkins)

Date Taken: 04.28.2023
Music students see a military jazz ensemble for the first time Apr 28, 2023