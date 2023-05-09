Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-502 IN FRIES Training [Image 2 of 6]

    1-502 IN FRIES Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System training on May 9, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 21:30
    Photo ID: 7786950
    VIRIN: 230509-A-GG328-726
    Resolution: 5287x3375
    Size: 679.9 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-502 IN FRIES Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-502 IN FRIES Training
    1-502 IN FRIES Training
    1-502 IN FRIES Training
    1-502 IN FRIES Training
    1-502 IN FRIES Training
    1-502 IN FRIES Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Assault
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT