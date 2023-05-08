1-502 IN FRIES Training

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System training on May 9, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 21:30
|Photo ID:
|7786952
|VIRIN:
|230509-A-GG328-845
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
