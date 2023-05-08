Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Group One Conducts NIEX 23-3 [Image 4 of 4]

    EOD Group One Conducts NIEX 23-3

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Coronado, Calif. (May 4, 2023) An aerial view of a Navy Enterprise Tactical Command and Control (NETC2) tent configuration used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 during a Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Integrated Exercise (NIEX) at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, May 4, 2023. A NIEX is designed to ensure all parts of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force can integrate to support theater commanders in executing the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman) 230504-N-EV253-1157

    This work, EOD Group One Conducts NIEX 23-3 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

