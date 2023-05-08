EOD Group One Conducts NIEX 23-3

Coronado, Calif. (May 4, 2023) An aerial view of a Navy Enterprise Tactical Command and Control (NETC2) tent configuration used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 during a Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Integrated Exercise (NIEX) at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, May 4, 2023. A NIEX is designed to ensure all parts of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force can integrate to support theater commanders in executing the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman) 230504-N-EV253-1150

