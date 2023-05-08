VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival

230422-N-HM576-0002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 pose for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors in front of a P-8A Poseidon at the Atsugi Friendship Festival, April 22. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

