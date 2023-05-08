Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival [Image 2 of 2]

    VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    230422-N-HM576-0002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 pose for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors in front of a P-8A Poseidon at the Atsugi Friendship Festival, April 22. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 01:07
    Photo ID: 7784559
    VIRIN: 230422-N-HM576-0002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival
    VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atsugi
    Friendship Festival
    P-8A Poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT