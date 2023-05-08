VP-26 Participates in Atsugi Friendship Festival

Courtesy Photo | 230422-N-HM576-0002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) Sailors from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230422-N-HM576-0002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 22, 2023) Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 pose for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors in front of a P-8A Poseidon at the Atsugi Friendship Festival, April 22. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 supported the Atsugi Friendship Festival on Naval Air Facility Atsugi, April 22.



Crew members displayed the P-8A Poseidon and answered questions about their aircraft. Trident Sailors also took photos and interacted with festival attendees.



“The Atsugi Friendship Festival was a unique and memorable opportunity, not only for the Japanese local civilians, but for the Tridents,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Brown, command services officer for VP-26. “The photos, signatures, and conversations with aviation enthusiasts from all ages lead to common ground between cultures and continued the building of crucial partnerships between both nations.”



The Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.