Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific [Image 2 of 2]

    Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Chaplains from Pacific Air Forces, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command gleaned insight on the future of religious affairs in the Pacific theater during the Chaplaincy Annual Sustainment Training on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel in Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 1-3, 2023.The three-day event culminated with a panel discussion focused on increasing joint religious interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Mary A. Andom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:54
    Photo ID: 7784435
    VIRIN: 230504-A-QR787-152
    Resolution: 6666x5333
    Size: 20.91 MB
    Location: KANEOHE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific
    Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT