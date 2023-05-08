Chaplains from Pacific Air Forces, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command gleaned insight on the future of religious affairs in the Pacific theater during the Chaplaincy Annual Sustainment Training on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel in Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 1-3, 2023.The three-day event culminated with a panel discussion focused on increasing joint religious interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Mary A. Andom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:54 Photo ID: 7784435 VIRIN: 230504-A-QR787-152 Resolution: 6666x5333 Size: 20.91 MB Location: KANEOHE, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.