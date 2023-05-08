Chaplains from Pacific Air Forces, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command gleaned insight on the future of religious affairs in the Pacific theater during the Chaplaincy Annual Sustainment Training on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel in Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 1-3, 2023.The three-day event culminated with a panel discussion focused on increasing joint religious interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Mary A. Andom)
|05.05.2023
Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific
