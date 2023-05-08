Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army deputy chief of chaplains, and Sgt. Maj. Meaghan E. Bicklein, acting U.S. Army Chaplain Corps regimental sergeant major, visited U.S. Army Pacific religious support personnel at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel in Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 1-3. (U.S. Army photo by Mary A. Andom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:54 Photo ID: 7784433 VIRIN: 230504-A-QR787-143 Resolution: 6830x5464 Size: 18.62 MB Location: KANEOHE, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.