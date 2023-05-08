Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army deputy chief of chaplains, and Sgt. Maj. Meaghan E. Bicklein, acting U.S. Army Chaplain Corps regimental sergeant major, visited U.S. Army Pacific religious support personnel at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel in Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 1-3. (U.S. Army photo by Mary A. Andom)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 20:54
|Photo ID:
|7784433
|VIRIN:
|230504-A-QR787-143
|Resolution:
|6830x5464
|Size:
|18.62 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT