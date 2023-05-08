Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building spiritual readiness in the Pacific [Image 1 of 2]

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Andom 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army deputy chief of chaplains, and Sgt. Maj. Meaghan E. Bicklein, acting U.S. Army Chaplain Corps regimental sergeant major, visited U.S. Army Pacific religious support personnel at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel in Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 1-3. (U.S. Army photo by Mary A. Andom)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:54
