Nick and Sam: Kansas Army National Guard Soldier makes All Guard Marathon Team while pushing best friend to the finish

1st Lt. Nicholas Lahr, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot with the Kansas Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, and Samuel Butalla participated in the 46th annual Lincoln Marathon, which also serves as the National Guard Marathon Team trials, held May 7, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska. More than 200 National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from across the country competed for spots on the All Guard Marathon Team. This was the fourth time the duo raced the Lincoln Marathon together.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus)

