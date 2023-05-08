Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nick and Sam: Kansas Army National Guard Soldier makes All Guard Marathon Team while pushing best friend to the finish [Image 7 of 8]

    Nick and Sam: Kansas Army National Guard Soldier makes All Guard Marathon Team while pushing best friend to the finish

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    1st Lt. Nicholas Lahr, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot with the Kansas Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, and Samuel Butalla participated in the 46th annual Lincoln Marathon, which also serves as the National Guard Marathon Team trials, held May 7, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska. More than 200 National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from across the country competed for spots on the All Guard Marathon Team. This was the fourth time the duo raced the Lincoln Marathon together.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 7784304
    VIRIN: 230507-Z-SP306-1658
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 576.45 KB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    This work, Nick and Sam: Kansas Army National Guard Soldier makes All Guard Marathon Team while pushing best friend to the finish [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Kansas Army National Guard
    2023 Lincoln Marathon
    Nick and Sam

