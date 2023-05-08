Nick and Sam: Kansas Army National Guard Soldier makes All Guard Marathon Team while pushing best friend to the finish

Photo By Senior Airman Jamie Titus | 1st Lt. Nicholas Lahr, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot with the Kansas Army...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jamie Titus | 1st Lt. Nicholas Lahr, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot with the Kansas Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, and Samuel Butalla participated in the 46th annual Lincoln Marathon, which also serves as the National Guard Marathon Team trials, held May 7, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska. More than 200 National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from across the country competed for spots on the All Guard Marathon Team. This was the fourth time the duo raced the Lincoln Marathon together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Titus) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nicholas Lahr and Samuel Butalla share a unique connection when it comes to racing the annual Lincoln National Guard Marathon.

The Nebraska natives have each completed the annual 26.2-mile race four times. What really makes them unique, however, is the mode in which each of the two have completed the race, together.

Nick, a first lieutenant UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot, with the Kansas Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment, ran each of the Lincoln races on foot while pushing Sam, who experiences the competition from the seat of his wheelchair. This mighty duo again completed the 46th annual Lincoln Marathon, which also serves as the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team time trials, when they crossed the 26.2-mil finish, May 7, 2023.

“He is non-verbal, but he responds to audio stimulus so when we would run on the underpasses and bridges, I give him a little cheer and he would laugh; everyone clapping on the side was really making him laugh so it was awesome,” Nick said.

Their story goes back to when Nick was a cadet in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Army ROTC program and met Sam’s older sister Taylor through ROTC. He learned about how local fire fighters volunteered to run with Sam for a race which sparked his interest to run with Sam.

[Running with Sam] just seemed really cool to me,” said Nick. “It sounded like a cool challenge, and it’s proven to be a really good time every race we’ve participated in.”

Sam was born with Peroxisome Biogenesis Disorder (PBD) which slowly took away his senses. Along with being in a wheelchair, he is non-verbal, blind and deaf, but has a cochlear implant that allows him to be able to pick up vibrations and noises which is how he responds to audio stimulation. At the age of six he also had Leukemia which caused his symptoms to worsen. But because of his parents, Rich and Shannon, he has been kept off a feeding tube and is fed by them or a caregiver for every meal which has contributed to him living longer than expected. Nick added that they’re amazing people and have given Sam the best life he could have given his situation and his setbacks.

As Nick put it, Sam is a fighter.

“Even though he suffers from that condition, he still has such a great spirit and such an awesome personality even though he can’t verbalize how he’s feeling,” Nick said. “He’s always expressive and has a contagious smile.”

Although Nick now lives in Kansas, he regularly keeps in touch with Sam and his family, and tries to travel back to Lincoln to run with Sam as much as possible leading up to a race. He added that he is glad to be part of their lives.

By pushing Sam’s wheelchair, Nick gives Sam an opportunity to participate in the marathon despite his disability. In doing so, Nick hopes this will encourage others to do the same for those with disabilities by helping them be able to participate in events that initially exclude those with physical limitations.

“Even though Sam can’t run himself, or even walk himself, we can still find ways to include people with disabilities,” Nick said. “It is really inspiring that he motivates me while I’m running and it’s a good thing for everyone, that concept of inclusivity.”

Throughout the Lincoln Marathon, Sam’s parents cheered them on at multiple points on the route to show their support, both through cheering and being ready to help if Sam needed anything.

“They were jumping around to all the points, so I saw them at least four or five times throughout the race which helps me because I have that support for refueling and getting things taken care of and then for Sam if he were to ever need anything,” Nick said. “They’re always right there to help be support, so it’s really great.”

Nick added that without Rich and Shannon’s support running the marathon with Sam wouldn’t be possible.

Of course, Rich and Shannon weren’t the only ones cheering Nick and Sam on. Spectators along the route cheered and clapped as they passed by.

“I tend to get a lot of support while I’m running; Lincoln’s always a great race with people lined up on the streets and cheering people on,” Nick said.

As for the National Guard members there to support the marathon, Nick added, “Our people were the ones cheering the hardest and the loudest and giving me really good claps and that just made Sam really happy, so it was awesome.”

This year Nick also added the goal of qualifying for the All Guard Marathon Team with a personal goal of running the full 26.2 miles in 3 hours and 15 minutes. Nick said, having Sam with him made this race that much more special when he finished with a time of 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 7 seconds, qualifying him for the All Guard Marathon Team.

“Trying to compete to make the [All Guard] team while pushing Sam was a bit of a challenge but I think it pushed me a lot much harder,” Nick said. “It made it easier to dig deep since Sam gives me that inspiration and that edge to push me throughout the race.”

This made finishing the marathon more emotional for Nick than previous races.

“I just saw my time and that I pushed him, so it felt good,” Nick added. “Sam was really happy the whole race and crossing the finish line and seeing the time I wanted to hit, it all just came together so it was just really special.”

Now that Nick has made the All Guard Marathon team, his next goal is to qualify for the Boston Marathon and, if they can coordinate travel, he would like to run it with Sam.