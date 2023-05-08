Public Health Activity-Hawaii Commander, Lt. Col. Johnnie Robbins, pins the Expert Field Medical Badge badge onto Staff Sgt. Jonathan Padua. (Courtesy Photo, Yamil Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7784249
|VIRIN:
|230428-D-KJ634-926
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|679.44 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Command Pacific Veterinary Food Inspectors Earn Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health Command Pacific Veterinary Food Inspectors Earn Expert Field Medical Badge
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT