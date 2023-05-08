Mouth cast with human teeth

This is a plaster cast of a mouth embedded with a full set of natural teeth, no two of which were from the same mouth. This model shows the uniformity of form of human teeth. It was sent to the Army Medical Museum in 1900 as an example of the history of the profession because of a request published in “Items of Interest,” a dental magazine, in April 1898. This call was part of a lobbying campaign that led to the hiring of contract dentists in the U.S. Army in 1901 and creation of the U.S. Army Dental Corps in 1911. [M-500.00053] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

