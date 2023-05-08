Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mouth cast with human teeth [Image 2 of 2]

    Mouth cast with human teeth

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is a plaster cast of a mouth embedded with a full set of natural teeth, no two of which were from the same mouth. This model shows the uniformity of form of human teeth. It was sent to the Army Medical Museum in 1900 as an example of the history of the profession as a result of a request published in “Items of Interest,” a dental magazine, in April 1898. This call was part of a lobbying campaign that led to the hiring of contract dentists in the U.S. Army in 1901 and creation of the U.S. Army Dental Corps in 1911. [M-500.00053] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Teeth
    dentistry
    Tooth
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    dental prosthesis

