230118-N-WY087-034 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2023) A California sea lion catches a fish to celebrate winning a game on the Enclosure Video Enrichment (EVE) system, a game system Navy scientists created as part of their latest research on cognitive enrichment for marine mammals, Jan. 18, 2023. Under the U.S. Marine Mammal Program, scientists at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific care for more than 120 sea lions and dolphins; enrichment activities such as such as open-ocean swims, playtime with toys, and now video games, remain central to their care programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaime Ciciora/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 11:20
|Photo ID:
|7783395
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-WY087-034
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|906.49 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
The Navy’s sea lions love video games
