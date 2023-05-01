Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Navy’s sea lions love video games [Image 4 of 4]

    The Navy’s sea lions love video games

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jaime Ciciora 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    230118-N-WY087-034 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2023) A California sea lion catches a fish to celebrate winning a game on the Enclosure Video Enrichment (EVE) system, a game system Navy scientists created as part of their latest research on cognitive enrichment for marine mammals, Jan. 18, 2023. Under the U.S. Marine Mammal Program, scientists at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific care for more than 120 sea lions and dolphins; enrichment activities such as such as open-ocean swims, playtime with toys, and now video games, remain central to their care programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaime Ciciora/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 11:20
    Photo ID: 7783395
    VIRIN: 230118-N-WY087-034
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 906.49 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy’s sea lions love video games [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Navy’s sea lions love video games
    The Navy’s sea lions love video games
    The Navy’s sea lions love video games
    The Navy’s sea lions love video games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Navy&rsquo;s sea lions love video games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marine mammals
    sea lion
    marine mammal program
    NIWC Pacific
    cognitive enrichment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT