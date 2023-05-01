The Navy’s sea lions love video games

230118-N-WY087-013 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 18, 2023) A California sea lion uses his snout to press buttons on the Enclosure Video Enrichment (EVE) system, a game system Navy scientists created as part of their latest research on cognitive enrichment for marine mammals. Under the U.S. Marine Mammal Program, scientists at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific care for more than 120 sea lions and dolphins; enrichment activities such as such as open-ocean swims, playtime with toys, and now video games, remain central to their care programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaime Ciciora/Released)

