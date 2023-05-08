1-182FA Solders enjoy care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, take a break from equipment maintenance to enjoy a care package delivered from Operation Gratitude at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 07, 2023. Soldiers are performing maintenance to their equipment in preparation for Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. Soldiers of the 1-182nd FA deployed to Latvia for a multinational fires and effects training exercise. Latvia and Michigan have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years.

