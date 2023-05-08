Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-182FA Solders enjoy care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude [Image 5 of 5]

    1-182FA Solders enjoy care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, take a break from equipment maintenance to enjoy a care package delivered from Operation Gratitude at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 07, 2023. Soldiers are performing maintenance to their equipment in preparation for Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. Soldiers of the 1-182nd FA deployed to Latvia for a multinational fires and effects training exercise. Latvia and Michigan have trained together through the State Partnership Program for over 30 years.

    This work, 1-182FA Solders enjoy care packages delivered by Operation Gratitude [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DefenderEurope StrogerTogether 1 182FA MIARNG

