1-182nd FA conduct maintenance of Preposition Equipment at Camp Adazi

U.S Army Capt. Kossi Komlassan left and Staff Sgt. Aaron Demps assigned to 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, inspect the Army prepositioned stock equipment delivered to Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 07, 2023 to participate in Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S NATO allies and partners. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 Location: ADAZI, LV