Park Ranger Ashley Webster poses with her new ranger hat while working at Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky on May 4, 2012. (USACE Photo)
|05.04.2012
|05.08.2023 10:54
|7783331
|120504-A-A1409-1003
|960x717
|82.87 KB
|CARTHAGE, TN, US
|0
|0
This work, It’s Recreation Season and Park Ranger Ashley Webster is here to help [Image 6 of 6], by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It's Recreation Season and Park Ranger Ashley Webster is here to help
