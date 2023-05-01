Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Recreation Season and Park Ranger Ashley Webster is here to help

    It’s Recreation Season and Park Ranger Ashley Webster is here to help

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2012

    Photo by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Ashley Webster poses with her new ranger hat while working at Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky on May 4, 2012. (USACE Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2012
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 7783331
    VIRIN: 120504-A-A1409-1003
    Resolution: 960x717
    Size: 82.87 KB
    Location: CARTHAGE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s Recreation Season and Park Ranger Ashley Webster is here to help [Image 6 of 6], by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recreation
    Park Ranger
    Corps Lakes
    Recreation Season
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Ashley Webster

