Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Val B. Armantrout, the V Corps Forward security operations non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs Polish Land Forces Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw R. Gromadzinski, the deputy commander of International Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, on the Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 8, 2023. V Corps is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

