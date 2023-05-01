Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko [Image 5 of 6]

    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Sanchez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Val B. Armantrout, the V Corps Forward security operations non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs Polish Land Forces Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw R. Gromadzinski, the deputy commander of International Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, on the Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 8, 2023. V Corps is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 7783326
    VIRIN: 230508-A-LC019-2094
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 439.14 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko
    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko
    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko
    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko
    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko
    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT