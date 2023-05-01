Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko

Polish Land Forces Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw R. Gromadzinski, the deputy commander of International Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, and Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps deputy commanding general-interoperability, discuss the Interoperability Lab operations and functions on Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 8, 2023. V Corps is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)
