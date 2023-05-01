Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko [Image 2 of 6]

    Polish Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski Visits V Corps Interoperability Lab on Camp Kosciuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Sanchez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish Land Forces Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw R. Gromadzinski, the deputy commander of International Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, and Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps deputy commanding general-interoperability, discuss the Interoperability Lab operations and functions on Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 8, 2023. V Corps is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 7783319
    VIRIN: 230508-A-LC019-2027
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 446.64 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    EUCOM
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

