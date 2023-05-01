Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 qualifications at the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition

    KUWAIT

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington 

    28th Infantry Division

    Pfc. Dionte Coleman of the 297th Military Intelligence Battalion prepares for M4 qualification during the US Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.. The five-day competition is meant to assess squads' performance in real-world situations that force them to cooperate as a team while also testing their knowledge of Soldier everyday tasks and combat training. The winning squad will represent U.S. Army Central at the Best Squad Competition hosted by the U.S. Army Forces Command in August.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Location: KW
