M4 qualifications at the U.S. Army Central Best Squad Competition

Pfc. Dionte Coleman of the 297th Military Intelligence Battalion prepares for M4 qualification during the US Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.. The five-day competition is meant to assess squads' performance in real-world situations that force them to cooperate as a team while also testing their knowledge of Soldier everyday tasks and combat training. The winning squad will represent U.S. Army Central at the Best Squad Competition hosted by the U.S. Army Forces Command in August.

