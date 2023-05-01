230505-N-NH267-1037 GULF OF OMAN (May 5, 2023) Lt. j.g. Sydney Eskin sings during a Jewish Shabbat service aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 5, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 01:40 Photo ID: 7782435 VIRIN: 230505-N-NH257-1037 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 981.63 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.