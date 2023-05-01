Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230505-N-NH267-1026 GULF OF OMAN (May 5, 2023) Lt. Levi Ceitlin, rabbi and command chaplain of Commander, Task Force 52, right, leads a Jewish Shabbat service aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 5, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 01:40
    Photo ID: 7782434
    VIRIN: 230505-N-NH257-1026
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services
    USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services
    USS Paul Hamilton Religious Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Religious Services
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT