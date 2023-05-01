Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Master Sgt. Galen S. Jaques Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    Senior Master Sgt. Galen S. Jaques Retirement Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Molly Bond (left), presents a personalized gift to her father, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Galen S. Jaques (right), Avionics Flight Chief, 129th Maintenance Group, 129th Rescue Wing, during his retirement ceremony, Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif., May 6, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2019
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 19:07
    Photo ID: 7782255
    VIRIN: 230506-Z-KL412-0758
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Galen S. Jaques Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    Retirement
    129th Rescue Wing

