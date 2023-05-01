Senior Master Sgt. Galen S. Jaques Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Katrine M. Waterman (left), presents U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Galen S. Jaques (right), Avionics Flight Chief, 129th Maintenance Group, 129th Rescue Wing, a certificate of retirement during his retirement ceremony, Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif., May 6, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)
