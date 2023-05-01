Airmen of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 180th Operations Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, drove a R-11 Refueler onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft as part of training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 7, 2023. R-11 fuel tanks hold a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons and are able to issue fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7782067
|VIRIN:
|230507-Z-FP794-0120
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|209.85 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, R-11 Refueler loaded onto C-130 Hercules [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
