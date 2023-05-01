Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R-11 Refueler loaded onto C-130 Hercules [Image 8 of 9]

    R-11 Refueler loaded onto C-130 Hercules

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 180th Operations Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, drove a R-11 Refueler onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft as part of training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 7, 2023. R-11 fuel tanks hold a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons and are able to issue fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 7782067
    VIRIN: 230507-Z-FP794-0120
    Resolution: 2000x1331
    Size: 209.85 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    This work, R-11 Refueler loaded onto C-130 Hercules [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

