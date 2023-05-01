R-11 Refueler loaded onto C-130 Hercules

Airmen of the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 180th Operations Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, drove a R-11 Refueler onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft as part of training at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 7, 2023. R-11 fuel tanks hold a maximum capacity of 6,000 gallons and are able to issue fuel at a rate of 600 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

