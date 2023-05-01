Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint team secures funding for innovation [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint team secures funding for innovation

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Rubin, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamar Porter, 175th Mission Support Group, Maryland Air National Guard, Mr. David Rolen, a U.S. Army civilian from the U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Gerad Pyszka, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Borth, 129th Wing, California Air National Guard, pose for a photo at the National Guard Memorial located at NGAUS Headquarters, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Teams proposed solutions for emerging national defense problems during an Academia Industry Military-Hybrid Innovations’ event. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:23
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-F3928-001
