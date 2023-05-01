U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Rubin, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamar Porter, 175th Mission Support Group, Maryland Air National Guard, Mr. David Rolen, a U.S. Army civilian from the U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Gerad Pyszka, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Borth, 129th Wing, California Air National Guard, pose for a photo at the National Guard Memorial located at NGAUS Headquarters, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Teams proposed solutions for emerging national defense problems during an Academia Industry Military-Hybrid Innovations’ event. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7781936 VIRIN: 230331-Z-F3928-001 Resolution: 2434x1419 Size: 2.22 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint team secures funding for innovation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.