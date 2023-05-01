Joint team secures funding for innovation

Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Lamar Porter, a personnelist assigned to the 175th Mission Support Group and 175th Wing Spark Cell member, pitches an innovative solution to military leaders at the National Guard Memorial located at NGAUS Headquarters, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Porter presented a solution set and a model that brings in different datasets and data systems together in an environment that enables maintainers, pilots, commanders and other parties to look at the same data impacting phased maintenance in real-time. (Courtesy photo)

