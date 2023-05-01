Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint team secures funding for innovation [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint team secures funding for innovation

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Lamar Porter, a personnelist assigned to the 175th Mission Support Group and 175th Wing Spark Cell member, pitches an innovative solution to military leaders at the National Guard Memorial located at NGAUS Headquarters, Washington, D.C., March 31, 2023. Porter presented a solution set and a model that brings in different datasets and data systems together in an environment that enables maintainers, pilots, commanders and other parties to look at the same data impacting phased maintenance in real-time. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Joint team secures funding for innovation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDANG ANG 175th Wing

