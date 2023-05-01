3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Makes History in the Port of Riga

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, pose for a photo after unfolding the rotor blades on a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Port of Riga, Latvia, April 26, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Williams Thompson, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade)

