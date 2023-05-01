Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Makes History in the Port of Riga [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Makes History in the Port of Riga

    RIGA, LATVIA

    04.26.2023

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, unfold the tail rotor blades on a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Port of Riga, Latvia, April 26, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Williams Thompson, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    VIRIN: 230426-A-VB804-1202
    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Makes History in the Port of Riga [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

