USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 6, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

