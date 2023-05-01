PHILIPPINE SEA (May 6, 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Henry Flores, from San Antonio, reloads the Close-In Weapons System aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) after a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 22:44
|Photo ID:
|7781244
|VIRIN:
|230506-N-UA460-0070
|Resolution:
|5567x3929
|Size:
|789.09 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
