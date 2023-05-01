Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Soldiers with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, and the 1st Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), Romanian Land Forces, conduct a mock community engagement with role players during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 5, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 allows exercise participants the opportunity to train alongside Allied and partner nations in a dynamic and realistic training environment provided by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC).

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

