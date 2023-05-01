Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers Participate In Combined Resolve 18

HOHENFELS, GERMANY - Sgt. Chase Holm, a civil affairs team sergeant with C Co/418th Civil Affairs Battalion, conducts a mock media engagement with a role player during Exercise Combined Resolve 18 here on May 4, 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa use Combined Resolve 18 to develop and validate practical solutions within the European theater.

(U.S. Army Reserves photo by: Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 Photo ID: 7780963 VIRIN: 230504-A-BD830-003 Location: DE