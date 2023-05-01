Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Daniel Roberts, from New Orleans, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, hoists a chain in the fo’c’sle, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7780907 VIRIN: 230505-N-II168-1139 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 1.23 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.