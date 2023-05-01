Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 2 of 5]

    Sea and Anchor Detail

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, conduct training on knot tying in the fo’c’sle, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

