Sea and Anchor Detail

Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, conduct training on knot tying in the fo’c’sle, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 15:43
|Photo ID:
|7780904
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-II168-1023
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
