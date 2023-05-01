Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Eliot VanPelt, combat medic specialist, Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan Army National Guard, completes 30 hand release push-ups during the mystery event at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio May 4, 2023. The Expert Physical Fitness Assessment consisted of a one-mile run, then complete dead-stop push-ups, a 100-meter sprint, lift 16 sandbags onto a 66-inch tall platform, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25-meter three-five second rush, and another one-mile run. The Region IV BWC ARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Region IV at the National BWC later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sierra Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    OHARNG
    2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

