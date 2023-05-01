Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers compete in 2023 OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Timothy Downes, religious affairs specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group, Michigan Army National Guard, prepares a manikin at the Army Warrior Task medical lane during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The Best Warrior Competition challenged the physical and mental fortitude of each competitor over the course of five days. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sierra Campbell / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

