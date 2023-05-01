An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, departs the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Hoodoo Sea at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 4, 2023. Operation Hoodoo Sea is a multi-unit training exercise where participant units conduct agile combat training in the coastal southeast of the U.S. to test agile communications innovations, portable aerospace ground equipment, aircraft concealment hangars and survival kits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

