    Operation Hoodoo Sea [Image 5 of 13]

    Operation Hoodoo Sea

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, communicates over a radio during Operation Hoodoo Sea at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 4, 2023. Operation Hoodoo Sea is a multi-unit training exercise where participant units conduct agile combat training in the coastal southeast of the U.S. to test agile communications innovations, portable aerospace ground equipment, aircraft concealment hangars and survival kits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 14:07
    Photo ID: 7780770
    VIRIN: 230504-Z-MF014-1003
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    This work, Operation Hoodoo Sea [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    192nd Wing
    Hoodoo Sea

