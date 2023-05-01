Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Percy Priest superheroes tool around for recreation [Image 2 of 2]

    Percy Priest superheroes tool around for recreation

    LA VERGNE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Zach Dixson, park contractor representative with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District at J. Percy Priest Lake, clears branches May 1, 2023, from near a park entrance at Poole Knobs Campground in La Vergne, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7780015
    VIRIN: 230501-A-EO110-1010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.36 MB
    Location: LA VERGNE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Percy Priest superheroes tool around for recreation [Image 2 of 2], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Percy Priest superheroes tool around for recreation
    Percy Priest superheroes tool around for recreation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Percy Priest superheroes tool around for recreation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    J. Percy Priest Lake
    Zach Dixson
    Park Contractor Representative
    Poole Knobs Campground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT