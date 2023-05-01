Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. signs a policy to initiate implementation of the Brandon Act and improve the process for service members seeking mental health support at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2023. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

