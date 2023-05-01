Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USD (P&R) signs Brandon Act Policy [Image 1 of 3]

    USD (P&amp;R) signs Brandon Act Policy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. signs a policy to initiate implementation of the Brandon Act and improve the process for service members seeking mental health support at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2023. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, USD (P&R) signs Brandon Act Policy [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

